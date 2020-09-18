Livent Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Livent Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of GNENF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29. Livent has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Other. It offers battery grade lithium carbonate, battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium fluoride; lithium metals in the form of ingots, foils, and rods; and lithium-ion motive power batteries, energy storage batteries, and consumer batteries.

