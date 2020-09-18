Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 806,304 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,416,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 118,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.