Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.60. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 10,080 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $73,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,030. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

