Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.71. 3,242,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,475,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

The company has a market cap of $714.12 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $101,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,929 shares of company stock worth $4,155,030 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

