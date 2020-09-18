Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 23,087 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $171,074.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,929 shares of company stock worth $4,155,030. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

