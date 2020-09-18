Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento Sells 18,833 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $101,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $119,789.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $100,281.30.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $154,372.53.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 29.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,097,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $141,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

