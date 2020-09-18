Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.53

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 288189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Lennar alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.