Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $14,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $42,944,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $4,221.27.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $4,484.70.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 407 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $6,145.70.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $86,339.72.

On Monday, August 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,877 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $89,271.63.

On Thursday, August 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $353.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Legacy Housing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

