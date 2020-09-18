Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 2,647 Shares

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,791,527.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $4,221.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $14,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $161,800.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $4,484.70.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 407 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $6,145.70.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $86,339.72.

On Monday, August 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,877 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $89,271.63.

On Thursday, August 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $353.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

