Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 1,126 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $17,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,181,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,161,220.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.