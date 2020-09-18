Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 51.20, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $909.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.03. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 276,508 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 183,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

