Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Kroger has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

KR opened at $32.51 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

