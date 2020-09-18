Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $287.90

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 287.90 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.62), with a volume of 15521264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.60 ($3.22).

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.69.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

