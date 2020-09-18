Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kimball Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.18. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.16 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 305,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

