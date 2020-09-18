KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,134 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,059,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.68 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.