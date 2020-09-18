KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the shipping service provider will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $8,199,533. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

