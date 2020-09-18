KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

