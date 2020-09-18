Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.41, for a total transaction of C$12,011.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 724,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,023,434.85.

Shares of KEL opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.67 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.54.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.6575155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KEL shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.54.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

