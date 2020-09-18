Kelli Brown Sells 899 Shares of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) Stock

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-A) CAO Kelli Brown sold 899 shares of Brown-Forman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $70,994.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,601.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BF-A opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

