KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE KBH opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its holdings in KB Home by 144.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KB Home by 331.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 682,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in KB Home by 447.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 445,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 193.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 494,661 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

