KB Home Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $38.61 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 286.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.