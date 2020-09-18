Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 7% Higher

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 1,304,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,128,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.