Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNNNF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of KNNNF stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

