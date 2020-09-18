Just Energy Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 710% compared to the typical volume of 472 call options.

JE stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.29.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.