Just Energy Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,825 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 710% compared to the typical volume of 472 call options.
JE stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%.
JE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.29.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.
