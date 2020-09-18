JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.50

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JMF opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 906.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 891.88. The company has a market cap of $215.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

