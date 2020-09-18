JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.50

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:JMF opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 906.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 891.88. The company has a market cap of $215.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 598 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.