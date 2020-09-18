JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,899,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 253,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 50,968 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

