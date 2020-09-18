Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Down 14.1% Following Insider Selling

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 1,969,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 641,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Specifically, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $323.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

