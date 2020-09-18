Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 177.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

JNCE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $323.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378 in the last ninety days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 278,939 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 116.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 264,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 141,857 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

