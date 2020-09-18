John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MIME opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 587.38, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Mimecast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mimecast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.