Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

JEF opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 966,558 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 78.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 525,131 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

