Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.53 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.44.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,903,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.