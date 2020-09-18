Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,131,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 288,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 261,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

