Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Forma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $243,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,491,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $23,245,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,113,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of FMTX opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). On average, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

