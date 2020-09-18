Jane Street Group LLC Sells 9,991 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,405,000 after purchasing an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $536,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of CIL opened at $37.84 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

