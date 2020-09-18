Jane Street Group LLC Sells 864,300 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864,300 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

