Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.31 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,636,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $38.88 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.