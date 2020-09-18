Jane Street Group LLC Buys 6,709 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

