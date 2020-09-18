Jane Street Group LLC Buys 4,707 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.78.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

