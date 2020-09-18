Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 118.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

