Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,186 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBK. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.