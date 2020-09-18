Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chemed by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Chemed by 145.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $478.94 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $528.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.11 and a 200 day moving average of $458.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $1,062,220.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.