Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 20,429 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 29.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.