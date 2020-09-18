Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,420 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE WRI opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

