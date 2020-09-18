Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

TUP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 3.62. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.