Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,714 shares of company stock worth $44,331,161. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

