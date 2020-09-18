ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ITMPF has been the topic of several other reports. Investec raised shares of ITM Power to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.