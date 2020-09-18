Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0025.
Itau Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by 141.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.
ITUB stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.
ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.
Itau Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
