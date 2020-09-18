Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0025.

Itau Unibanco has increased its dividend payment by 141.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

ITUB stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

