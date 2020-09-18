IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IsoRay updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.78 on Friday. IsoRay has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Get IsoRay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.