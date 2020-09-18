ISHS IV/SHS CL-A EUR (LON:CNYA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ISHS IV/SHS CL-A EUR (LON:CNYA)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.43 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 224,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 600,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.47 ($0.07).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.65.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ISHS IV/SHS CL-A EUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHS IV/SHS CL-A EUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.