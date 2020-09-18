iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDU. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1,754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

IDU stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

